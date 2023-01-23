Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Are Officially Married Now, Suniel Shetty Confirms 'Shadi Ho Chuki Hai'

Suniel Shetty confirmed on Monday that her daughter Athiya Shetty is finally married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Soon after their wedding, Hera Pheri actor interacted with the media and confirmed that the wedding has finally taken place.

He said, "Very beautiful, small, very close family event." "Bohot acha raha aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye hain. Abhi shaadi officially ho chuki hain toh officially father-in-law bhi ban chukka hoon (Wedding was very good, pheras are done now, so the wedding is officially done and I am officially a father-in-law)."

An insider earlier told Hindustan Times, "It is an extremely close-knit family affair. Only friends and family members will be a part of the wedding. It’s most likely that you may not see many industry peeps." The couple has also placed a no-phone policy for their guests, owing to their privacy.

The wedding took place at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala. Many celebrities like Krishna Shroff, Anshula Sharma, Diana Penty and more attended the intimate wedding that took place in Khandala.