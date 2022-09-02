At Brahmastra Promotions, Mom-To-Be Alia Bhatt Flaunts Baby Bump In Printed Golden Pink Dress

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is radiating a pregnancy glow and all her recent pictures are the proof. The actor has been promoting her upcoming film 'Brahmastra' in full swing and for that, she has been making plenty of media appearances. Recently, Alia and her husband Ranbir Were spotted in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, a bunch of Alia's pictures was shared by the celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in the pictures and was seen flaunting her baby bump. Alia was seen wearing a fun printed pink and gold dress and jacket in the pictures.

Needless to say, the pictures captivated the attention of all the fans. For make-up, Alia opted for light makeup and left h hair down. The actress looked chic yet adorable at the same time.

Take a look at the pictures here:

As soon as the picture went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. A person also wrote, “Hot mamacita (mama or mother).” Another commented, “Gorgeous.” Meanwhile, both Alia and Ranbir are working from dawn to dusk to promote their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The movie is set to hit the big screens on 9th September. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen making a cameo in the film.

Alia recently shared a picture on her Instagram with the caption, “Eight days to go (for) Brahmastra.”

Back in June, Alia gave a piece of good news to her fans when she revealed she and her husband Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. Earlier this year, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The wedding only included close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, on Alia's work front, the actress was last seen in Netflix film 'Darlings'. She will also make her Hollywood debut in Heart Of Stones.