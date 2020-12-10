Contemporary Indian dancer and choreographer Astad Deboo passed away at the age of 73 on Thursday.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Astad Deboo, renowned contemporary Indian dancer and choreographer, passed away at the age of 73 in the wee hours of Thursday "after a brief illness", his family said in a statement.

"He leaves behind a formidable legacy of unforgettable performances combined with an unswerving dedication to his art, matched only by his huge, loving heart that gained him thousands of friends and a vast, number of admirers," the statement.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Deboo's funeral was conducted on Thursday at 11 am at Worli and only immediate family members were present because of the coronavirus restrictions.

Several politicians and Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to pay their condolence to the late dance. "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of a stalwart of performing arts Astad Deboo. A pioneer of modern dance in India, his style was contemporary in vocabulary and traditional in restraint. My condolences to his family, friends and admirers," said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Actor Anupam Kher also expressed his grief and said Deboo's art would be missed. "World of modern dance has lost a pioneer and India has lost a cultural treasure. Dearest #AstadDeboo it was a privilege to know you. Will miss your art, warm persona and your infectious smile! Rest in peace my friend!!#OmShanti," he tweeted.

Filmmaker Nandita Das said Deboo had a lot of dance still left in him. "Just too sad. Knew him and admired him since I was a child. You still had so much to offer #AstadDeboo I have lost too many loved ones this year," Das wrote.

Describing Deboo as a "powerhouse of talent", music composer Ehsaan Noorani tweeted that the dancer was a man "who pushed the dimensions of dance". Casting director Tess Joseph said Deboo was not only a generous person but a "visionary and stunning dancer".

Known for amalgamating Indian and western dance techniques, Deboo employed his training in Indian classical dance forms of Kathak as well as Kathakali to create a unique fusion dance form.

His innovative style of Indian dance may have raised some eyebrows in the 1970s and 80s, but the 1990s saw people embrace this new idiom.

With a dance career spanning half a century, he had performed in over 70 countries, including solo, group and collaborative choreography with artistes, at home and abroad.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma