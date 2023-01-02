'Asli Kam Nahi Hai Politicians K Paas': Uorfi Javed Reacts To BJP Leader's 'Display Of Body' Remark

In one of the tweets, Uorfi wished everyone a happy new year except Chitra Wagh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha president Chitra Kishor Wagh filed a complaint on Sunday against actor Uorfi Javed for "indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai."

In her letter, Wagh wrote that society has nothing to do with what the actor does in her personal life, but the marketing of her body by the actor just for fame is irritating.

"If she wants to display her body, she must do it behind the four walls, but the actor may not be aware that she is fuelling the perverse attitude of the society," the letter read.

The BJP leader also met with Mumbai Police's Deputy Commissioner of Law and Order and demanded immediate legal action against Uorfi Javed.

Meanwhile, Uorfi, in a long post on Twitter, hit back quickly at the BJP leader.

"Started my new year with another police complaint from another politician! Bc asli kaam nahi hai in politicians k Paas? Are these politicians, lawyers dumb? There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on me to send me to jail. The definition of vulgarity, nudity defers from person to person. Unless my nipples and my vagina is seen, you can't send me to jail. These people are only doing this for media attention," Uorfi wrote on Twitter.

"I got some better ideas for you Chitra Wagh, how about doing something against humanity trafficking and s*x trafficking in mumbai which is still very much there. How about shutting those illegal dance Bars (which are still very much there), how about something against illegal prostitution which again exits everywhere in mumbai".



"Happy new year to everyone except Chitra Wagh."