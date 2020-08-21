Aslam Khan, younger brother of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, passed away at the age of 88 on Friday morning.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aslam Khan, younger brother of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, passed away at the age of 88 on Friday morning. Aslam had tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus and was ungergoing treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

"Aslam Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, passed away early morning today. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease and had tested positive for COVID-19," said Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Aslam, along with his elder brother Ehsan Khan and Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu, was admitted to hospital after they complained of breathlessness. The trio tested positive for coronavirus later. According to media reports, their oxygen saturation had dropped below 80 per cent. While Aslam sadly lost his battle for life against the deadly disease, his elder brother Ehsan is critical and fighting for life at the hospital.

"They are critical because of their age and comorbidities. Their vital organs are beginning to become a cause of concern," the Economic Times quoted the doctors treating them as saying.

The novel coronavirus has been surging at an alarming rate in India. The deadly infection, which was first reported in China's Wuhan, has affected more than 29 lakh and claimed nearly 55,000 lives in India so far.

With the situation turning deadly, Dilip Kumar, 97, had recently penned a beautiful poem and urged people across the country to practice social distancing and follow lockdown guidelines. "Dawa bhi, dua bhi auron se faslaa bhi/ Ghareeb ki khidmat kamzor ki seva bhi," the 97-year-old actor had tweeted.

I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic



Dawa bhi, dua bhi

Auron se faslaa bhi

Ghareeb ki khidmat

Kamzor ki seva bhi



दवा भी दुआ भी

औरों से फासला भी

ग़रीब कि खिदमत

कमज़ोर कि सेवा भी — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 1, 2020

Meanwhile, several celebrities and Bollywood stars in India have tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aradhya had also tested positive for the infection and were admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. However, they recovered later and were discharged from hospital.

