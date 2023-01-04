  • News
AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s Savage Reply To Fan Asking For ‘OTP’, Deets About Salman Khan’s Entry In ‘Pathaan’ And Top 7 Tweets

Shah Rukh Khan once again put his wittiness on display as he interacted with fans during an 'AskSRK' session on Twitter.

By Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 04:20 PM IST
Minute Read
Shah Rukh Khan asks fans questions on Twitter. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors in the world. On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan took to microblogging platform Twitter to host an ‘AskSRK’ session with his fans. With his on-point and witty replies, Shah Rukh Khan once again won over his fans on social media.

Taking to his Twitter account, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “#AskSrk let’s do. Only fun answers nothing serious to begin the year with…” To this, one fan promptly asked, “Sir ek OTP aaya hoga....jara batana #AskSrk.” The Bollywood star replied, “Beta main itna famous hoon mujhe OTP nahi aate….vendors just send me the goods when I order…tum apna dekh lo.”

Take a look at the Twitter thread here:

Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the mega release of his high octane action film Pathaan, also replied to a fan who wrote, “Pathan disaster already. Retirement lelo.” 

To this, King Khan wrote, “Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!!”

Another fan asked Shah Rukh Khan, “#AskSRK khan saab ap ki Family background to Kashmiri he na phir khan kyun lagate hen ap apne name ke sath ?” The ‘Pathaan’ star replied, “The whole world is my family….family ke naam se naam nahi hota….kaam se naam hota hai. Choti baaton mein mat padho please.”

Shah Rukh Khan also replied to a fan who wrote, “Sir aapse reply lene k liye 2 shadi krli dono biwi ko pregnant kr diya ab to Reply dedo #AskSrk.” “Ab toh beta biwiyaan hi reply dengi tujhe!!!” wrote the Bollywood star on Twitter.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that the trailer for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ will be released by the makers on January 10, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles and has been directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages on January 25, 2023.
