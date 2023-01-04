AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s Savage Reply To Fan Asking For ‘OTP’, Deets About Salman Khan’s Entry In ‘Pathaan’ And Top 7 Tweets

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors in the world. On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan took to microblogging platform Twitter to host an ‘AskSRK’ session with his fans. With his on-point and witty replies, Shah Rukh Khan once again won over his fans on social media.

#AskSrk let’s do. Only fun answers nothing serious to begin the year with… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Taking to his Twitter account, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “#AskSrk let’s do. Only fun answers nothing serious to begin the year with…” To this, one fan promptly asked, “Sir ek OTP aaya hoga....jara batana #AskSrk.” The Bollywood star replied, “Beta main itna famous hoon mujhe OTP nahi aate….vendors just send me the goods when I order…tum apna dekh lo.”

Sir ek OTP aaya hoga....jara batana #AskSrk — Aniket Dekate (@lamsrkian) January 4, 2023

Take a look at the Twitter thread here:

Haan tumne keh diya main abhi kar deta hoon. Producer can keep planning, making and working in their offices and I will just do it for you??!! Aisa thodi hota hai!! https://t.co/MBul87w6t0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film. https://t.co/337ENPbR7c — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Oh God these people are really deep….what is the purpose of life? What is the purpose of anything..? Sorry I am not such a deep thinker. https://t.co/qC56YAp2k0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the mega release of his high octane action film Pathaan, also replied to a fan who wrote, “Pathan disaster already. Retirement lelo.”

Awesome and awesome!! https://t.co/rpKSjz5PpY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Aisa hota hai!!?? https://t.co/6UIVRB5lKa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

To this, King Khan wrote, “Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!!”

Another fan asked Shah Rukh Khan, “#AskSRK khan saab ap ki Family background to Kashmiri he na phir khan kyun lagate hen ap apne name ke sath ?” The ‘Pathaan’ star replied, “The whole world is my family….family ke naam se naam nahi hota….kaam se naam hota hai. Choti baaton mein mat padho please.”

Shah Rukh Khan also replied to a fan who wrote, “Sir aapse reply lene k liye 2 shadi krli dono biwi ko pregnant kr diya ab to Reply dedo #AskSrk.” “Ab toh beta biwiyaan hi reply dengi tujhe!!!” wrote the Bollywood star on Twitter.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that the trailer for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ will be released by the makers on January 10, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles and has been directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages on January 25, 2023.