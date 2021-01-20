Sherlyn Chopra opened up on an incident that happened back in 2005 when she met Sajid Khan for a role in his film. She levelled allegations against the director of sexual misconduct. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood famous and talented director Sajid Khan is hitting the headlines every now and then for all wrong reasons. The filmmaker who was keeping a low profile ever since the #MeToo wave is back in news and this time its former actress Sherlyn Chopra who has levelled allegations against director of sexual misconduct.

This allegation comes after Jiah Khan's younger sister Karishma revealed shocking incidents and accused the filmmaker of sexually harassing her sister during the rehearsals of Housefull.

Taking to Twitter, Sherlyn Chopra opened up on an incident that happened back in 2005 when she met Sajid Khan for a role in his film. She wrote, "When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father’s demise, he had taken his pe**s out of his pants and had asked me to feel it. I remember having told him that I know how a pe**s feels like & that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his pe**s.."

Soon after she posted this tweet a user questioned her that why she didn't disclose this back then and filed any police complaint against him. Responding to this Sherlyn said that Sajid Kahn has 'superstars' of Bollywood to vouch for his 'character'. She further added that Bollywood mafia is a strong syndicate.

Well, this is not the first time a celeb is accusing the filmmaker, earlier during the wave of #MeToo movement several women had made a similar accusation against Sajid Khan. As a result, he was suspended from the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association for one year. During this time he was busy directing Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar and others and had to step down from the director's seat in the mid.

For unversed Sajid Khan is the brother of choreographer and director Farah Khan. He began his career as a host of the TV show Main Bhi Detective in 1995 and then went to direct films in 2006.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv