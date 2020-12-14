Veham song is a story of one-sided love and in the song, Asim is playing the role of a one-sided lover who is in love with Sakshi, watch the video here.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited song of Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik is finally out and not to forget mention, the song is surely painting the town red with unrequited love and heartbreak. The song sums up the story of all the one sided lovers and they all are surely going to relate to it.

Veham song is a story of one-sided love and in the song, Asim is playing the role of a one-sided lover who is in love with Sakshi (Juhi in the song), she considers him as her best friend.

The video starts with Asim painting the portrait of Sakshi and she comes up to him and says that they're just best friends and not a couple. However, this line is enough the break the heart but Sakshi continues and says that he can actually be her boyfriend as she asks him to help her make her boyfriend jealous by going out on dates with her. Asim, the loverboy, stands speechless. He agrees to help her as Sakshi's happiness is what matters to him.

Meanwhile, a major turn takes place as Juhi and her boyfriend get hit by a car and take their heavenly abode. But, as it is said, 'true love never dies,' Asim continues to love her unconditionally and make her paintings, now without even having her in front of his eyes.

The song is crooned by Armaan Malik and the lyrics of the song are penned by Rashmi Virag and Manan Bhardwaj gave heart-touching music to this song.

This song is for all the one-sided lovers as it will connect with you on a whole new level and you are surely going to love it. Have you watched it yet? If not, go watch this tale of bittersweet pain of unrequited love, and it will definitely hit the right chords of your heart.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma