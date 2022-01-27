New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are among the most adored couples in the industry. The duo met on the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 and fell for each other. While Asim expressed his love for Himanshi in the Bigg Boss house, the Punjabi star Himanshi Khurana also opened up on her feeling for Asim. After coming out of the show the couple made their relationship official. Recently, the couple was spotted at India's top designer Manish Malhotra’s store.

The adorable couple was seen going inside the Manish Malhotra's store after which various speculations about their wedding surfaced on the internet. While Asim was seen wearing an all-black outfit ensemble that included a casual t-shirt, joggers, a cap, and stylish sneakers, Himanshi Khurana opted for a floral full-sleeve top, black bellbottom trousers, and black heels.

The couple has often been spotted together. However, they have never revealed anything about marriage.

“We don’t want to rush and mess up things. Marriage is a big commitment. We don’t want to get married in haste, and then later on our relationship becomes a joke for others. We want to be prepared for it and want it to happen at the right time. It will be a mature decision," Himanshi was quoted as saying by ETimes TV.

The duo made headlines when Asim arrived at the airport to pick up Himanshi. The couple looked stunning together and also for posed for pictures while holding hands.

Recently, the couple was spotted on their 'street-food date' over the weekend, where they were seen enjoying some local street food in their car when they got clicked by the paparazzi.

On the work front of Asim, the model turned actor will be next seen in a music video titled ‘Dur Hua’ alongside Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen