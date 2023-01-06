Asian Film Awards: ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ Bags 6 Nominations, ‘RRR’ Lands 2

Ponniyin Selvan 1 and RRR are the only two Indian films that have made it to the nominations.

The 16th Asian Film Awards, which will be held in Hong Kong on March 12, released its list of nominations on Friday. Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 has been recognised in six categories, including best film, while SS Rajamouli's impressive RRR has been nominated in the best visual effects and best sound categories.

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1, having earned a sum of more than ₹500 crore during its theatrical run, has been put forward for six awards - Best Film, Sreekar Prasad for Best Editing, Ravi Varman for Best Cinematography, A.R Rahman for Best Original Music, Eka Lakhani for Best Costume Design and Thota Tharani for Best Production Design.

Rajamouli's RRR, on the other hand, has gained recognition for Srinivas Mohan's Outstanding Visual Effects and Ashwin Rajashekar’s Excellent Sound.

Meanwhile, RRR has become one of the most discussed films from India in 2022. It has featured on several top of the year catalogues from across the world. The movie's crew has been promoting the Telugu film in numerous countries during the awards season. Filmmaker Rajamouli has been present at numerous screenings of his film whose tickets have allegedly sold out in a flash.

The song Naatu Naatu from RRR has been included in the shortlist of the Academy Awards in the Music (Original Song) section. This is the third major international nomination for Naatu Naatu. Not long ago, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were spotted leaving for the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. RRR has been nominated in the Best Foreign Film category at the 80th Golden Globe Awards while Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Best Original Song section.

In March 2021, RRR had released in cinemas. The film focused on the stories of two celebrated freedom fighters – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan took on the role of Ram and Tarak appeared as Bheem.