Asian Academy Awards 2022: Basil Joseph Wins Best Director For Netflix's Film 'Minnal Murali'

Filmmaker Basil Joseph has won the Best Director Award for his Netflix film 'Minnal Murali' at the Asian Academy Award 2022. This year, the award ceremony took place at Chijmes Hall in Singapore. Asian Academy Awards recognise the best content from 16 APAC countries.

Announcing the news of his big win, Basil penned a heartwarming note on social media and shared the pictures from the award ceremony.

"I feel overwhelmed and honored to be declared as the Best Director among 16 countries at the Asian Academy Awards 2022 here in Singapore. Today, I feel prouder than ever to be a part of the Malayalam movie industry and to represent India on this stage. I am convinced that this recognition has brought us one step closer to the global stage. Here's a huge heartfelt hug to our producers, Netflix, actors, writers, cinematographer and the entire cast and crew- thank you for believing in me. This superhero wouldn't have emerged without you!," Basil wrote.

Minnal Murali is a superhero film, which revolves around Jaison, who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning. The movie was earlier supposed to release in theatres but got delayed several times. The makers later decided to release the film on Netflix.

The movie received a positive response from the audience and critics who praised its direction, VFX and action sequences.

The movie stars Tovino Thomas and Guru Somasundaram in the lead role. Directed by Basil Joseph and written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew, Minnal Murali also stars Aju Varghese, Vasisht Umesh, Femina George and Shelly Kishore in the pivotal role.

Minnal Murali was Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas' second collaboration as they have previously worked together in the 2017 film 'Godha'.

Basil will be seen in Cup, Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham and Ajayante Randam Moshanam.