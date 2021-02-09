New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rajiv Kapoor's demise came as a sudden shock not just to the Kapoor family but also to the entertainment industry. The actor passed away after suffering from a severe cardiac arrest on Tuesday. The actor who stayed away from the limelight for years was all set to make his comeback in Bollywood.

The late actor was going to star in filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's film Toolsidas Junior. Taking to Twitter, Ashutosh revealed that Rajiv wrapped up the shoot for his home production film helmed by Mridul. He further added that the late actor was affable and played his part with much fun and ease.

Saddened to hear about the passing of Rajiv Kapoor! I was a fan from his Ram Teri Ganga Maili days.



We had wrapped shoot for my home production TOOLSIDAS JUNIOR, directed by Mridul!



Rajiv was so affable and played his part with much fun & ease. Will miss him deeply!!🙇‍ pic.twitter.com/hZOiUolMde — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) February 9, 2021

"I was a great fan of Rajiv Kapoor, from his Ram Teri Ganga Maili days. It was a superb debut performance. I carried that memory with me for many years and then we connected quite a few times since Lagaan. And when an opportunity arrived in the form of my production of Toolsidas Junior, (which is directed by Mridul), I cast him in it. It was really lovely to work with Rajiv. Onsets, he was an absolute professional. And played the part with so much fun, dignity and ease," Ashutosh was quoted by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, Rajiv was quite excited to interact with the media on February 14 regarding his comeback in the cinematic world. He was also preparing himself for the question round that they might ask. However, his sudden demise left everyone in shock.

Talking about the film, Toolsidas Junior is a sports drama wherein Rajiv will be essaying the title role. Apart from the late actor, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt. It is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker.

Meanwhile, Nephew Ranbir Kapoor and elder brother Randhir Kapoor were seen leading the last rite which is taking place in Mumbai. While, other celebs including Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonali Bendre, among others paid their last respects to Rajiv Kapoor at his funeral.

