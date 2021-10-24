New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bajrang Dal workers have attacked the set of the 'Ashram 3' series on Sunday over a sparked controversyy. During its filming, the workers ransacked the set and threw ink at the director. The upcoming web series 'Ashram 3' is directed by Prakash Jha.

The filming was going on at the old jail in Bhopal, where the Bajrang Dal workers stopped the vehicles and pelted stones at them, leaving some crew members injured.

After the incident, Irshad Wali, DIG Bhopal, clarified, "All the miscreants have been shunned from the premises and no one has been fatally injured, though some vehicles have been damaged. Further action will be taken against those responsible," reported ANI.

He added, "I want to assure everyone that a similar situation will not be repeated again."

Bajrang Dal Bhopal leader Sushil Sudele speaking on the incident said, "We want the film industry to be promoted here in Madhya Pradesh. People should get employment, but this land should not be used to humiliate Hindu samaj."

He further added, "In the earlier installment of the series it was shown that women are exploited inside Ashram, is it so? Stop defaming Hindus and if he wants to gain popularity then why not name any other religion and see the number of protests that happen."

"We have given only a warning for now and Prakash Raj has said that he is in talks to change the show's title," he continued, adding "I repeat the show's name will have to be changed from 'Ashram' or won't be filmed here in Bhopal."

Posted By: Ashita Singh