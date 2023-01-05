Ashneer Grover Unfollows All Sharks On Social Media, Says 'Separation Clean Hona Chahiye'

Ashneer Grover might not feature in Shark Tank India Season 2, but his popularity remains undiminished. The co-founder of BharatPe is confident of his capabilities, and regularly keeps reminding the world of his capabilities. In his most recent interview, he referred to himself as a 'builder' as opposed to someone who collects 'rent'.

Ashneer, who is sorely missed in the new season of Shark Tank India, featured on The Ranveer Show podcast and discussed his non-attendance on the Sony TV programme. He said that when he ends connections, he makes sure he is entirely disjoined from them and that is why he does not follow his fellow sharks on social media. He noted that he even avoids watching the show, and it is only his wife who keeps him updated on the show's progress.

Ashneer said, "Mereko lagta hai separation clean hona chahiye. Jab main Shark Tank mein nahi bhi tha, season two mein, jitne bhi sharks they, unko maine social media se unfollow kar diya. Yaar ab woh tumhari game hai, tum khelo. Main kyu har roz dekhun ke Shark Tank ki shoot pe behind-the-scenes kya chal raha hai? Ab meri life ka part hi nahi hai, toh main kyu past mein rahun? Jab se clear hogaya tha ke main season two mein nahi hoon, maine baaki sharks ko unfollow kar diya tha (I prefer a clean spepration. Even before I knew I wasn't going to be on Shark Tank for season two, I had already unfollowed all the sharks on social media. That’s your thing now, so you should take it forward. So why should I keep checking what's going on behind the scenes for the shoot of the show? It's no longer a part of my life, so why should I linger in the past? As soon as it became clear that I won’t be on season two, I had already put an end to my connections with the sharks.)."

Ashneer stated that crafting the initial season to meet the expectations of the viewers is the trickiest as that is what sets up the base for success. "If your first season hasn’t worked, the channel is never going to give you a slot for the second. You are now getting a revenue of Rs 500 crore every year. You have got a Rs 10,000 crore business in your name today. I built that for you. Now, it doesn’t matter if I was at a loss or not here," he explained.

Speaking about his absence, Ashneer said, "Jab tak tha, I had great fun. Pure show mein masti kari. Thankfully it was received well, pehla season hi kaafi successful hogaya. Mereko lagta hai, in some sense, I was a part of creating a Rs 10,000 crore franchise… I feel happy ke maine ek Rs 500 crore saal ki franchise Sony ko bana ke de di (While I was there, I had a real blast. I was delighted that it was so well-received from the beginning, so the initial season was truly successful. I feel I am partly responsible for putting together a Rs 10,000 crore franchise. I'm proud to have created a franchise of Rs 500 crore per annum for Sony TV.)"

Ashneer has never discussed the reasons behind his absence in the second season of the show. In a recent interview, he stated he had been a prominent figure of the show in the past and he would have been continuing to do so if he had been present in the current season.

Shark Tank India Season 2 features Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, and Anupam Mittal and airs from Monday-Thursday at 10 pm.