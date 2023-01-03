Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover Reveals He Once Turned Down Cricketer Virat Kohli As Brand Ambassador

Shark Tank India 1 judge Ashneer Grover recently revealed why he once turned down batsman Virat Kohli as a brand ambassador. After telling Kohli about it, he expressed his admiration for Grover's financial acumen. In an appearance on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast, he said that when they were discussing the deal, he was also offered Anushka Sharma as a part of the package, but he wasn't interested on that.

Ashneer claimed to be in the middle of negotiations with some brokers for an IPL contract when he made the suggestion that, given the overabundance of advertisements on the players' jerseys, he would prefer to place his on their backsides. As the idea wasn't taken too seriously, broker suggested that he should enlist Kohli.

Ashneer said in a conversation, "Maine bola chalo, Virat Kohli ko le lete hain, aur usne ek amount boli. Abhi bolunga nahi, Virat Kohli bura maan jayega. Phir bola ke Anushka ko bhi saath mein le lo. Maine bola maine kaunse Mayavar ke lehenge pehnane hain aur sherwani bechni hai, woh Manyavar waalon ne kar liya hai. (Kohli asked for an amount, which I won’t reveal here, he’ll take offence. They also offered me Anushka as a package deal, and I said I don’t want to repeat what Manyavar had already done.)."

Maine bola koi aur player bata, woh bolta hai ke uske baad kisi ki aukaat hi nahi hai. Maine kaha ek kaam kar, jitne ka tu mujhe Kohli bech raha tha na, usko divide by two kar, aur iss number pe mujhe baaki 11 player laa de. Aur maine wohi deal kari phir, 11 player liye, Kohli divided by two ke number pe ( So, I asked if they could get me 11 other players for half of what Kohli was demanding. And that’s the deal I finally struck)," said Grover.

Ashneer further said that he also told Kohli the same story and his reaction was amusing. "Mere paas ek bhi player ke saath photo nahi hai, main shoot pe nahi gaya. Ek hi photo hai, Kohli ke saath baat karte hue recently. Aur jo Kohli ke saath baat kar raha tha na, main usse yehi kissa suna raha tha, ke kaise aapko bechne aaye they, aur maine baake 11 player le liye aapko nahi liya. Kohli bola, ‘It’s very good business’ (I don’t have a single photo with any of them, I didn’t go for the shoots even. I just have one photo of me talking to Kohli recently. And I was telling him about this story. He said it was very good business)," he concluded.