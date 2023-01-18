Ashneer Grover Recalls Being Denied Picture With Salman Khan, Says 'His Manager Said Sir Doesn't Like It'

Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover opened up about working with superstar Salman Khan a few years ago, talking about his professionalism, where he also called the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' star a 'smart banda.'

Co-founder Ashneer Grover worked with Salman Khan as the star was hired as an ambassador for Bharat Pe, where Ashneer Grover had the chance to meet him. However, Salman Khan refused to get clicked with Ashneer Grover, which he didn't feel good about it but did recognize his smart moves later on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

Ashneer Grover recently appeared on the 'Vaghera Vaghera' podcast, where he spoke about getting denied by Salman Khan to click a picture. Ashneer Grover said, "Usko humne sponsor rakha tha, uske shoot ke liye mila tha, usko brief karne ke liye company ke baare mein."

He further said, "Teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya photo nahi khichwani, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine bola nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad mein jaa tu, aisi kaunsi heropanti hogayi."

However, realizing Salman Khan was extremely careful about his image, Ashneer Grover understood the move later on. Ashneer said, "But banda smart hai. Logon ko lagta hai ke hawa mein hai, banda genuinely smart hai, usko business samajhta hai, usko branding samajhti hai, usko apni image clear hai."

He further said, "Jab hum ad bana rahe the, usne clear bol diya tha ke mujhe larger than life hi dikhana kyunki maine picture banayi thi Tubelight, woh pit gayi kyunki mujhe usme mandbuddhi dikha diya. Mujhe laga sahi banda hai, yeh sab cheezon ki realization hai."

In 2022, Ashneer Grover was seen interacting with the students of Lovely Professional University, where he spoke about getting Salman Khan onboard for an ad shoot. Ashneer said, "I decided to get Salman Khan as a brand ambassador in 2019. Nobody could even think about it at that point."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

He further said, "I was a small company, and I had to generate trust overnight for my business. So I thought I should take Salman as my brand ambassador. When I approached Salman's team, they told me that they will charge ₹7.5 crores, which is when I started calculating as I had ₹100 crore on me."

He also said, "I will give him ₹7.5 crore, spend another ₹1-2 on making the advertisement, and then I have to pay broadcasters as well. It's going to be a ₹20 crore expense and I have only ₹100 crore in my pocket, with no certainty if I would get another round of investment. So I asked Salman to decrease his price, and he agreed to do it for ₹4.5 crore."

Ashneer Grover was last seen in Shark Tank India Season one, however, due to several differences between the makers of the show and the sharks, Ashneer Grover walked out of the show and remained away from the second season. He recently released a book called 'Doglapan.'