Ashneer Grover On Not Being Part Of ‘Shark Tank India 2’: ‘Afford Sirf Paise Se Nahi Hota, Aukaat Se Hota Hai’

Ashneer Grover’s epic one-liners became the highlight of ‘Shark Tank India’ season 1. Recently, it was announced that the entrepreneur will not be a part of the show’s second season, leaving fans disappointed.

In an interview with a leading radio channel, Ashneer Grover was asked why he won’t be getting onboard for ‘Shark Tank India 2’. When asked whether it was about the show not being able to ‘afford’ him, Ashneer replied “Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaad se hota hai.”

Ashneer Grover appeared on Red FM’s radio channel to promote his upcoming biography, ‘Doglapan’. The BharatPe co-founder was also asked whether he will be participating in other reality shows, including ‘Bigg Boss’.

“You will never see me on that show,” Ashneer Grover was quoted as saying in a report by Indian Express. The ‘Shark’ continued, “Failed individuals go on that show, not successful people… There was a time when I used to watch the show, but I feel it’s become stale now. They approached me, I said sorry, not happening.”

For the unversed, Ashneer Grover was a part of the ‘Shark Tank India’ season 1 along with other sharks including Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh. The makers of the show recently renewed it for a season 2, but announced that Ghazal Alagh and Ashneer Grover won’t be a part of the show this time.

In place of the two previous sharks, Amit Jain will be joining the panel for ‘Shark Tank India Season 2’. He is the CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group.

Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover recently penned his biography, ‘Doglapan’. The book has been described as a “raw, gut-wrenchingly honest and one of the finest storytelling from the Delhi boy renowned for his truth bombs”.

Talking about his his book, Ashneer Grover told PTI that the book is his life story has left with a lot of insight of who his actual friends are. “My life has had its share of heroes, villains, character artists and more. This is my real life story, one which has left me with a lot more experience, a lot more grey hair, a lot more insight into who my actual friends and well-wishers are; a lot more understanding of ‘doglapan’ – of success in failure and failure in success; and a deeper understanding of what really matters in life,” the entrepreneur added.