Ashiesh Roy passes away: Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy has died due to a kidney ailment. He had been admitted to Juhu Hospital in Mumbai.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Eminent senior television actor Ashish Roy has passed away on Monday (late night, November 23) at the age of 55. Ashish Roy had been ill for a long time and was admitted to Juhu Hospital in Mumbai. As per the reports, the Sasural Simar Ka actor has died due to the spread of the Kidney.

As per the reports, the doctors had scheduled the dialysis but due to the drop in his condition, they had to hold the process. TV actor Tina Ghai told Times of India, “We are grief-stricken. We have activated the Zonal heads at CINTAA. There is a problem in acquiring the death certificate too as he passed away at home."

Earlier, Ashiesh has made a statement in the media about his financial crisis. He urged the fraternity to help him during the COVID-19 crisis. The actor said, “I was already facing a money crunch and the situation has worsened owing to the lockdown. I had savings of Rs 2 lakh, which I spent during the first two days of being hospitalised. I can’t continue staying here even if I were to die tomorrow,” he had said in an interview.

Ashiesh had spent a long time in the industry and has given exemplary performances. He had been seen in TV shows including Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi on star plus (starring Shaheer Sheik in the lead role), Sasural Simar Ka on ColorsTV, Remix and Banegi Apni Baat.

Posted By: Srishti Goel