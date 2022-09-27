Asha Parekh To Be Conferred With Dadasaheb Phalke Award This Year; Top 10 Films Of Veteran Actress

Veteran actress Asha Parekh will be conferred with India's highest film honour, Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2020 for her stupendous contribution to the Indian cinema, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur announced on Tuesday.

The award was decided by a jury comprising of veteran singer Asha Bhosle, award-winning singer Udit Narayan, veteran actress Poonam Dhillon, actor-turned-MP Hema Malini, and Kannada director-producer TS Nagabharana. Last year, Rajinikanth was honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for 2019. The awards were delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

Asha Parekh Parekh is a renowned film actress, director, producer, and accomplished Indian classical dancer. She made her debut as a child artist in Bollywood with the 1952 film Aasmaan and is best known for starring in films like Do Badan, Upkar and Caravan, among many others.

She was one of the top stars in Hindi films from 1950-1973. She was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1992. She was also the first female chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (Censor Board) of India.

Here Are the Top 10 Memorable Films of Asha Parekh That One Must Watch:

Bharosa Kati Patang Teesri Manzil Naadan Do Badan Caravan Chirag Dil Deke Dekho Bin Phere Hum Tere Baharon Ke Sapne

Meanwhile, Dadasaheb Phalke Award was constituted in 1969 when presented to Devika Rani by the Government of India to commemorate Dadasaheb Phalke's contribution to Indian cinema who directed India's first full-length feature film, Raja Harishchandra in 1913.

Honoured with the highest award in the field of cinema, the recipients are recognized for their outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Indian cinema. The award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, the Directorate of Film Festivals' website said. President Droupadi Murmu will bestow the award on September 30 along with the National Film Awards.