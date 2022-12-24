Asha Parekh Calls 'Pathaan' Controversy 'Wrong'; Says 'Bollywood Is Always Soft Target'

The controversy regarding Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer upcoming film Pathaan has been intensifying with each passing day. Recently, veteran actress Asha Parekh spoked about negativity the movie and its actress Deepika Padukone has been receiving. The Bajirao Mastani actress is being trolled for donning an orange bikini in the song, 'Besharam Rang'.

Reacting to the ongoing controversy, Asha Parekh said in an interview with Aaj Tak, "Yeh bahut galat hai, film toh film hai. Jiska mool, maksad entertainment hai. Ab kisi actress ne, orange pehen liya, ya naam kuch aisa ho gaya toh usse ban kar rahe hai? Yeh nahi achha lagta hai (This is very wrong, a film is a film. Which is mostly about entertainment. If an actress wears orange, or the name is different, you start banning it? It doesn't look good)."

Parekh further stated that the film industry is dying as films are not working. She continued, "If people continue to boycott films on top of this, then it harms the industry as it hinders more films from being made."

"Bikini per bawaal nahi tha, yahan toh orange rang ki bikini ko lehkar sawaal uth rahe hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki hamara dimaag ab bandh hota ja raha hai. Hum bahut hi chhoti soch ke hote ja rahe hai, jo galat hai. Bollywood hamesha ke liye soft target raha hai (It was not an uproar on the bikini, it was the orange colour of the bikini that was being questioned. I think that our brain is going off. We are becoming too close-minded, which is wrong. Bollywood is always a soft target)," said the actress.

Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 25, 2022. Apart from Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars John Abraham in the lead role.