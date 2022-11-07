‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’: Allu Arjun Introduces Fans To New ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Catchphrase | Watch

Allu Arjun’’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has already begun shooting. Being the second installment in the ‘Pushpa’ franchise, fans have been waiting with baited breath regarding inside updates from the film.

While not much is known about the film yet, ‘Pushpa 2’ is expected to be bigger and grander. Giving fans an exclusive update about the upcoming action-entertainer film, Allu Arjun introduced fans with the new catchphrase to be used in ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

A video of Allu Arjun has been going viral on social media, where Allu Arjun spoke about being excited for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. In the video, the ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ star can be heard saying, “I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2.”

He further added, “Definitely, I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too.” Watch video:

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the leads, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ became a thunderous success at the box-office. The film, helmed by director Sukumar, became a global hit and made Allu Arjun a pan-India sensation.

Speaking about ‘Pushpa’ success, Rashmika Mandanna recently spoke about how the outcome of the film was ‘wow’. “We knew that we had made a good film. We can never foresee the outcome of a film. We knew the content was good and it was going to be out there. But we knew that it was going to be positive. And then the outcome was just like ‘wow’,” added the ‘Goodbye’ star.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ also featured a special song by south sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The song ‘Oo Antava’ became a chartbuster and garnered over 300 million views across YouTube.