New Delhi | Megha Mamgain: The year 2021 has been full of change and fear, which is scary as we weren’t aware of what to expect next from the changing circumstances. However, the only thing that kept us afloat amongst all this was the characters we met via movies or web shows. Red Chillies Entertainment has stats that prove every character in their film leaves a positive influence on their audience. Let’s have a look at some of the characters that we can learn from even in 2022:

Dear Zindagi-Kiara

Kiara, played by Alia Bhatt in the film Dear Zindagi, is full of lessons we can all learn from. Kiara faced issues in her relationship with her parents and her love life. Still, her positive attitude towards wanting to work on herself and find a solution to these problems with the right help is something we should all consider in our lives.

Happy New Year-Mohini

'Happy New Year' is full of characters who have a message to share of their own. Mohini, played by Deepika Padukone, was an ordinary girl with big dreams, which she knew she had to fulfill and build a better life for herself and those around her. From Mohini, we can learn how we shouldn’t limit our dreams due to our current situations but should work towards fulfilling them in all the ways possible.

Happy New Year-Nandu

Abhishek Bachchan plays Nandu Bhide in the film Happy New Year. He is a funny character, but he is considered a loser by society. He participates in a dance competition with the rest of the cast, with no knowledge of any form of dance. He is, however, seen dancing with complete confidence in the only dance he knows, i.e., the Snake Dance.

Kaamyaab- Sudheer

From the film Kaamyaab comes a beautiful story of a supporting actor who is looking to complete his 500th film, but his only request is that this time around, he plays a powerful character who has some essence to add to the film. His journey throughout the film tells us how we should not give up on the dream and trust the process.

Badla- Badal Gupta

Badal Gupta (Amitabh Bachchan), a successful criminal lawyer, had a dialogue that went like this: "jo dikhta hai woh hota nahin, aur jo hota hai woh dikhta nahin." Badal Gupta is always seen telling us not to believe everything in front of us, as sometimes it happens so that our eyes are also cheated into believing the wrong.

Red Chillies Entertainment has a stellar lineup this year, with Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings amongst the rest. So let’s watch out for Red Chillies Entertainment and their powerful characters.

Posted By: Ashita Singh