New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya and T.V actress Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on July 16. According to the couple, the celebration will be an intimate affair and only a few have been invited to the wedding.

On the news of their marriage, Rahul Vaidya, as quoted by Times of India, said, “Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony.”

The couple took to their Instagram and shared a note which said “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on the 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness.”

Vaidya, 33, had proposed Parmar on the Colors reality show "Bigg Boss" last year. Towards the end of the show, when Parmar, 26, appeared on the series as a guest, the singer proposed to her in person.

The couple was supposed to get married soon after "Bigg Boss" ended in February but their plans were pushed due to the second wave of the pandemic. According to reports, the couple will have a close-knit wedding. On the work front, Vaidya will be next seen in "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi".

Disha and Rahul started having their conversation on Instagram in mid-2018 and gradually became friends. Soon after Bigboss was wrapped up, in an interview with BT, the couple said that they are planning to tie the knot in three-four months.

While revealing the news about her marriage Disha as quoted by Times of India, said, “My idea of an ideal wedding ceremony is an intimate affair. Marriage is a union of two people and their respective families with their dear ones in attendance. I have always wished for a simple ceremony and I am glad that’s exactly what we are going ahead with.”

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen