As Vivek Agnihotri Wraps Up 'The Vaccine War', Pallavi Joshi Says, 'It's Very Different Genre...'

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming The Vaccine War. The filmmaker has finally wrapped up its final schedule and on Wednesday, producer Pallavi Joshi stated that the science thriller is a new and different genre but they decided to accept the challenge.

According to ETimes, Pallavi said, "The Vaccine War is unlike any other film that we have ever done under 'I Am Buddha' productions. Science thriller is a very new genre and it's a very difficult genre but we decided to accept the challenge. I think 100% marks should go to Vivek for accepting this challenge of writing and directing this film."

She further added, "All the actors - Nana Patekar, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, Girija Oak, Yagya Turlapathi, and myself, we found ourselves in the completely alien territory because the scientific terminologies that we had to use in his film were so difficult and something that we had never heard of in life."

Pallavi said that it was a great sight to see all of them transform into 'very confident' scientists and after the end of the shoot, they were all only discussing science which was a very 'hilarious' thing to happen because until before the film began none of them knew any ABC about science whatsoever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri)

Vivek Agnihotri, who won critical acclaim for his 2022 hit film The Kashmir Files, announced The Vaccine War in November 2022 with an official poster of the film. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, 2023, in 11 languages: Hindi, English, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, and Assamese.