As Trevor Noah Bids Adieu To 'The Daily Show,' Comedian Hasan Minhaj Recalls '7 Amazing Years'

Comedian Hasan Minhaj said goodbye to his former The Daily Show colleague Trevor Noah, who recently quit the popular show. Noah announced his imminent departure from “The Daily Show” in September. He said on air that he wished to spend more time on other aspects of life, whether family and friends or live comedy shows and touring.

Minhaj, who is one of the former colleagues of Noah from The Daily Show, headed to his Twitter handle and wrote, "7 amazing years. You did it your way, and you made @thedailyshow your own. We had some amazing times @trevornoah, and we can’t wait to see what you do next. Thank you for not firing me when I needed health insurance the most!"

According to The Hollywood Reporter, as Noah bid adieu to The Daily Show, he said during the show's final episode on Thursday, "When I started this show, I had three clear goals. I was like, 'I'm gonna make sure Hillary gets elected. I'm gonna make sure that I prevent a global pandemic from starting, and I'm gonna become best friends with Kanye West."

He said before signing off that he learnt three lessons during his stint as The Daily Show host, "politics is an invented way to solve issues, never forget that context matters, and never forget how much context matters." "Please don't forget that the world is a friendlier place on the internet and the news will make you think," he further noted.