As 'RRR' Wins Big At Critics Choice Awards, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt Heap Praise For SS Rajamouli

After bagging an award for the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, RRR continues to make India proud all across the globe. Now, the movie bagged two awards at the 28th Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. At the ceremony, the film won the awards for Best Song for its viral track Naatu Naatu and Best Foreign Language Film.

The official Twitter account of RRR shared the news and wrote, "RRR won the BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM award at the #CritcsChoiceawards Here’s @ssrajamouli acceptance speech!! MERA BHARATH MAHAAN."

Meanwhile, celebrities have been sending their congratulatory wishes to the entire team of RRR on social media. B-town Queen Kangana Ranaut headed to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Since Indians are declared the most succesful community in the USA and most places to be honest, many are wondering how do we do this, even after starting from a scratch... most of it comes from our strong family system... we really get a lot of emotional +financial +mental support from our families ... and families are build, nurtured and glued together by women."

Alia Bhatt, who played a pivotal role in Ram Charan and Jr NTR-dorectorial movie, wrote on Instagram, "Icons only." The caption was written over a photograph featuring SS Rajamouli and James Cameron.

It is pertinent to note that an American Journalist Anne Thompson announced through Twitter how Avatar director James Cameron admired RRR. Reacting to this, Alia reposted a tweet by RRR and wrote, "What a beautiful morning."

Alia also shared a video of Rajamouli's acceptance speech on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, "no words needed for this moment." In his acceptance speech, the ace filmmaker said, "Thank you so much I am very overwhelmed with this award. I am here to receive this wonderful award by the critics. Thank you all the critics, on behalf of my chorographer, lyrics writer, my singers, my programmers and of course my director."