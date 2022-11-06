As Mom-To-Be Alia Bhatt Reaches Mumbai Hospital, Father Mahesh Bhatt Expresses His Excitement

ALIA BHATT and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted arriving at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday and it has been reported that their baby will arrive soon. Later, Alia's mother Soni Razdan was also seen arriving at the hospital. Now, the actress' father Mahesh Bhatt has expressed his excitement as his first grandchild will arrive soon.

He told Etimes, "Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life."

Alia announced the news of her pregnancy through a social media post in June 2022. Sharing the picture with Ranbir Kapoor, she wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon."

The Darlings actress also shared pictures from her baby shower and she can be seen enjoying the function with her family. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "Just Love". Alia looked beautiful in a yellow ethnic suit and completed her look with a maangtika, necklace and earrings. She kept her makeup look simple and looked lovely with glowing skin.

She recently launched her maternity wear and announced the news on social media. "Two years ago, I started a children's clothing brand. Everyone asked why I'm doing a kids brand when I don't have kids. Now, I'm launching my own line of maternity wear. I don't think anyone will ask why :) But let me tell you anyway,” read Alia’s post.

“It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful. Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn't mean my sense of style has to, right?” the Brahmastra star added.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dated for five years before getting married in April 2022. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family.

On the work front, the couple starred together in Brahmastra and will be seen in the second and third instalments of the film as well.