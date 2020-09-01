New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his first-ever picture book for children on Tuesday. Karan Johar is a single parent to two children Roohi and Yash Johar. He has penned the book from his own experiences of parenting. Karan Johar announced the news on his official Twitter timeline, he wrote “Wanted to share something exciting! My first picture book for kids! #thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV! Coming soon! Thank you @mrsfunnybones for introducing me to the wonderful @Chikisarkar @juggernautbook.”

Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the details of his upcoming book where he reveals how the book came out, the text reads, “You have been watching the most adorable videos of these muchkins online...Inspired by his twins and his experiences of parenting, Karan has written his first-ever children’s book - The Big Thoughts of Little Luv. This charming funny book looks at how we impose differences between girls and boys as we raise them. Beautifully illustrated, this book tells the story of twins, Luv and Kusha. As they try to understand gender and the ways in which we treat boys and girls differently. The Big Thoughts of Little Luv will be published by Juggernaut Books.”

The book features two children Luv and Kusha and narrated the story of gender policing. It shows how parenting gets automatically changed according to gender and how it affects the upbringing of the children. Karan Johar’s book ‘The Big Thoughts of Little Luv’ will show a glimpse of his own parenting.

Well, Karan Johar always keeps his fans updated by the activities of his munchkins and frequently shared their adorable photos. Karan used to share some exciting videos of Roohi and Yash from his Mumbai residence.

Well, after Karan Johar announced the news on Twitter, netizens started trolling him for gaining sympathy through his children. In wake of the nepotism debate, Karan Johar has been under the radar of social media users for making nepotism stars. Some of the users said that they will boycott his book as he had boycotted Sushant Singh Rajput.

One of the users wrote, “Who r u? Now u tweet something but when your colleague killed by someone, u didn’t even say anything about him... we don’t want to watch your films anymore... Y u did boycott n always making fun of Shushant.... Karan budha just stay at home for the whole life.”

Another user wrote, “He and all the nepo gang are murderers of great talent Sushant...guys now this is our time to show these... that from now only great talent like Sushant will be praised not these nepo mafia...guys boycott Dharma, Yashraj, Vishesh Salman Khan productions.”

Posted By: Srishti Goel