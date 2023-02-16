As 'Jodhaa Akbar' Clocks 15 Years, Here's A Guide To Aishwarya Rai-Inspired 'Regal' Looks

The movie Jodhaa Akbar, even after 15 years, is well-remembered for its impressive cinematography and Hrithik Roshan’s charisma as Akbar. However, Aishwarya Rai's appearance in the film was particularly pleasing for fashion enthusiasts, and brides-to-be can draw inspiration from the traditional Mughal look for their own wedding. If you desire to emulate this luxurious and majestic style on your special day, here's a guide you can through to know the necessary elements that will help you achieve this dreamy look.

Heavy Jewellery:

Aishwarya Rai, in the film, adorned herself with a variety of jewellery including polki necklaces, maangtikka, chandbalis, jhumkis, paasa, Rajasthani borla, nath, ghunghroos, haath-phool, rings, kamarbandh, a stack of large gold kadas, and glass bangles. You can take a cue for matching heavy jewellery from wedding looks of actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor.

Wearing too much jewellery at once can be overly dramatic and prohibitively expensive, but selecting different accessories to complement your attire for a special occasion is a great idea. Opting for a beautiful Jodhaa Akbar set in colours like white, red, or green kundan or polki would be a perfect fit for your wedding.

Minimal Makeup:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

If you wear heavy clothing and jewellery, you can skip the makeup and still look beautiful. Following the footsteps of celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani, ask your makeup artist to avoid making you appear "caked up." You can look good with a solid foundation, warm eye makeup, and lip colours like mocha brown or berry pink. you truly want to amp up the drama in your appearance, focus just on your eyes because that is where you can get away with using more makeup than usual.

Vibrant Colours:

The colours must be kept to warm tones like saffron, emerald, golden brown, copper, and burgundy or deep red as most brides select exquisite embroideries, luxurious materials, and beadwork for the clothing. Red was the colour of Jodhaa's wedding attire. Since the Mughal era is renowned for its splendour, creating a look from that time can be a little challenging. Therefore, the golden guideline is to avoid going overboard and to only choose warm tones that work well with ornate Indian embroidery.

Right Fabric:

Feel free to experiment with a variety of woven materials and diverse textures, including cotton, silk, and brocade. When sewn with exquisite Indian work, the classic Indian weaves seriously compete with the flowing georgettes and chiffons. Additionally, there is an opportunity to innovate by fusing rich fabrics with bandhani designs and block prints to produce something really original and fashionable.

Play around with a variety of woven materials and textures, such as cotton, silk, and brocade. The traditional Indian weaves can give the flowing georgettes and chiffons a tough fight when they are embroidered with exquisite Indian craftsmanship. Another opportunity for experimentation is to combine rich textiles with bandhani designs and block prints to produce something original and fashionable.