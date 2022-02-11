Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Deepika Padukone was on top of her acting game in Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ which released on Amazon Prime Video this week. While Hindi Cinema’s highest paid female actor was praised by fans and critics alike for her performance, all acclaims appeared faded in front of Mister. Deepika Padukone’s reaction to his better half’s act in ‘Gehraiyaan’.

Just like ‘Gehraiyaan’ symbolised its depth with some impeccable sea-facing shots in the film, Ranveer Singh also shared a sea-facing picture of himself intimately kissing Deepika Padukone. Humming the ‘Doobey’ track of Gehraiyaan on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote, “…Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud!...”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Earlier, Ranveer Singh had posted a video of himself expressing his excitement for ‘Gehraiyaan’ like this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

ALSO READ - Gehraiyaan movie review: Director Shakun Batra's emotional stunner has Deepika Padukone at her best

Gehraiyaan marks Deepika’s first collaboration with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa. Sharing her equation with the newcomers, Deepika Padukone was quoted as saying by Times of India, “It was certainly something that I was cognisant of, as at any point, I didn’t want to make any of them feel intimidated or threatened. In fact, I gave Shakun the idea that we all go to Goa earlier and hang out, get to know each other and keep reading the script, as it is the kind of film where the relationships feel extremely real and organic. I would like to believe that I made them feel as comfortable as possible and not think of me with any preconceived idea of who I am. And to sort of connect with me the person, instead of the idea of me that they might have.”

Posted By: Mukul Sharma