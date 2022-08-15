As 'Ek Tha Tiger' Completes 10 Years, Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger' franchise is one of the most loved Bollywood films and has gained a huge fan following over the years. Fans are eagerly waiting for the third instalment of this action franchise. As Ek Tha Tiger has completed 10 years, the makers have announced the release date of Tiger 3 on Independence Day. The movie will hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

Sharing the video, the official Instagram account of YRF wrote, "10 Years ago, he roared his way into your hearts. And now he's set to be back again, all guns blazing in #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrating #10YearsOfEkThaTiger. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Tiger 3 will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. Apart from Salman and Katrina, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi. Both Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai were superhits at the box office.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, along with Pooja Hegde, Shehnaz Gill, Jassie Gill and Sidharth Nigam. The movie will release on December 30, 2022. He will also make his Telugu cinema debut in the film 'Godfather', which stars Megastar Chiranjeevi. Salman will have a cameo role in the film and it is a remake of the hit Tamil film 'Lucifer'.

On Katrina's work front, she will be seen in a girls' road trip film Jee Le Zaraa, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The movie will also star Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She has also started shooting for Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas'. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupati. She will star in Phone Bhoot, which will release on November 4, 2022. The movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.