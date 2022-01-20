New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The news of Tamil superstar Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's divorce gave a major shock to their fans. Taking to social media, the duo released a joint statement and informed their fans about parting their ways. Dhanush and Aishwarya, daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, got married in 2004 and are blessed with two sons Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

Recently, an old video of Rajinikanth praising Dhanush has surfaced on the internet wherein Thalaiva can be seen showering Dhanush with flattering compliments at the music launch of Kaala. Rajnikanth calls Dhanush a “good" father and husband. The video is from the year 2018 and is now doing rounds on the internet.

“Dhanush is a wonderful boy. He respects his parents, considers them God. He takes care of his wife. He is a good father, a good son-in-law, a good man, a good talent,” Rajinikanth says in the video.

On January 18, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth posted a joint statement which stated, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this."

While Dhanush shared the note on Twitter, Aishwaryaa took to Instagram and shared the same note and captioned it: “No caption needed only your understanding and your love necessary!"

