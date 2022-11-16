As California Gov’s Wife Alleges Rape, A Timeline Of How Harvey Weinstein's Story Darkened

American actor and documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who is married to California Governor Gavin Newsom, testified on Monday that former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein had raped her in 2005. As the filmmaker's account of the assault comes out, here is a brief timeline of how the high-profile s*xual harassment cases against Weinstein unravelled.

2017

The New York Times published a story on October 5 highlighting several s*xual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Actresses Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd were among the women who had first come forward to share how he promised to help advance their careers in return for s*xual favours.

While Weinstein later issued an apology stating that he "has caused a lot of pain", he refuted allegations of harassing female employees. He also said that he was taking a "leave of absence" from The Weinstein Company and was seeing a therapist.

On October 8, the board of The Weinstein Company sacked him, with immediate effect. The decision was made "in light of new information about misconduct", a member of the board said.

On October 10, 13 more women came forward to share their stories of s*xual harassment which the New Yorker magazine published. Three accusations of rape were also made which Weinstein strongly denied.

Weinstein's spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister told the publication, "Any allegations of non-consensual s*x are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein."

Hollywood A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie also came forward to share their individual accounts. While Paltrow said she was propositioned as a 22-year-old, Jolie referred to a "bad experience" in her youth.

Weinstein's wife Georgia Chapman also announced that she was leaving her husband to focus on her young children.

On October 17, Weinstein resigned from the board of his company. However, he still owns 22 per cent of his company's stock.

The same month, The New York Times also reported on new allegations made against Weinstein from the 70s.

Soon after, the Producers Guild of America banned Weinstein for life and several Hollywood stars like George Clooney and Matt Damon came out to support "the moment to believe women".

In December that year, actress Kadian Noble accused Weinstein of flouting US federal s*x trafficking laws by assaulting her in a hotel room in Cannes.

2018

On February 2, BAFTA terminated Weinstein’s membership and the UK Police, investigating the former producer, said that a total of nine women had made accusations of s*xual assault against him.

On February 11, after a four-month investigation, New York state prosecutors announced that they have filed a lawsuit against the Weinstein Company as the studio failed to protect its employees from his alleged abuse.

In May, the ex-mogul’s wife gave her first interview on the Weinstein scandal. She said that she was totally clueless about his behaviour and admitted to being “humiliated and so broken” when the scandal unfolded.

On May 25, Weinstein turned himself in to New York police on grounds of s*xual misconduct charges levelled against him by two women but got a bail of amount $1 million (Rs 6.7 crore approximately) the next day.

Later that month, a grand jury voted to indict Weinstein on charges of rape in the first and three degrees and criminal s*xual act in the first degree. However, on June 5, Weinstein was formally pleaded not guilty to rape and s*xual assault charges.

In July, Weinstein was slapped with new s*xual assault charges by a third woman, in a case from 2006 but was again pleaded not guilty.

On November 2, he was accused of s*xually harassment and abuse of a 16-year-old Polish model

2019

However, in February, Oscar-winning actress Juliette Binoche requesting the public condemnation of Weinstein to end, said, "Justice has to do its work. I'm trying to put my feet in his shoes. He's had enough, I think."

Later in September that year, supporting Weinstein, his lawyer Donna Rotunno Told the CBS, "I'm not here to say he was not guilty of committing sins. But there's a difference between sins and crimes, and I don't think he's a rapist."

However, in December, Weinstein's bail amount was increased from $1 million to $5 million as he had disabled his electronic ankle monitor dozens of times, according to prosecutors.

Later that month, Weinstein, during an interview with the New York Post, said, "I have more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker. I pioneered it! It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten."

2020

On January 22, when his trial began in New York, prosecutor Meghan Hast called him "seasoned" s*xual predator, giving details of allegations made by three women, only two of whom were on the charge sheet. However, his defence team argued that any s*xual encounters he has had have been consensual.

On February 24, the jury convicted Weinstein of felony s*x crime and rape but acquitted him of the most serious charges against him, predatory s*xual assault.

On March 11, the producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and s*xual assault. Later when his lawyers appealed for mercy, prosecutors argued that the movie mogul deserves severe punishment for his "lifetime of women abuse" and "lack of remorse" for his actions.

2021

Actresses Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan were selected to play in a film The New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who broke the story about the movie mogul in 2017.

On June 15, A New York judge cleared the way for Weinstein to be extradited to California and only July 21, he was pleaded not guilty to rape and s*xual assault charges in a Los Angeles court.

2022

In June, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge the 70-year-old with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in the summer of 1996. On October 21, a jury was selected for the trial in Los Angeles.