As Alia-Ranbir Welcome Their Baby Girl, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Other Family Members Express Their Joy

ALIA Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl and the couple couldn't be more excited. Sharing the news, Alia and Ranbir expressed how blessed they are and called their baby girl 'magical'. As soon as the new parents announced this good news, their family members also expressed their happiness.

Expressing her joy Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen wrote, "I may never stop weeping. Our little bean is finally here and life has forever changed."

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor wrote, "Our baby girl is here".

Meanwhile, Alia's mom Soni Razdan wrote, "Oh happy day ! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over"

Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt also expressed his excitement and joy ahead of the arrival of his first grandchild. He told Etimes, "Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life."

Meanwhile, announcing the news, Alia shared a post on Instagram which reads, "And in the best news of our lives. Our Baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love. Alia and Ranbir"

Alia Bhatt shared some beautiful pictures with Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram page to announce her wedding. In the caption, she wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members. They were seen together in Brahmastra and will star together in the other instalment of Brahmastra as well.