New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest along with friend Arbaaz Seth Merchantt has shocked everyone in Bollywood. The duo along with four others are in custody till October 7. Meanwhile, the NCB is carrying out further investigations, many celebrities and famous personalities are coming out to react on the whole situation.

While Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt, Sussanne Khan and others have supported SRK, many sections of social media users are trolling the star and his son. And now, Aryan Khan's co-accused Arbaaz Seth Merchantt's father Aslam Seth Merchant has spoken about the ongoing case.

In an interview, with Times Now, he said, "There is absolutely no WhatsApp chats related to drugs. They were not even prepared. It was just a last-minute discussion of going to the ship. They were invitees. They just decided out of the blue. He had breakfast with me and was supposed to have dinner with me."

For the unversed, Aryan Khan was one of the eight people who were detained from a surprise raid conducted by NCB at the Cordelia Cruise off the coast of Mumbai. Later the starkid was arrested on October 3, Saturday along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha.

Post this, the NCB also took the rest of the five accused Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar in custody.

