New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The news of Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan being detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sent shockwaves across the country among fans and has created a new controversy altogether. And now another prominent name is coming into light which is of Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Seth Merchantt.

He too is being investigated by NCB after Mumbai to Goa's Cordelia cruise raid. For the unversed, Aryan Khan along with seven others have been detained by NCB in connection with an alleged rave party at a luxury cruise liner on Saturday.

Arbaaz Seth Merchantt

Arbaaz Seth Merchantt is an Instagrammer who is quite popular among Bollywood starkids. He is not just Aryan Khan's friend but also closely associated with a lot of other star children including Suhana Khan, Ahan Panday, Ananya Panday and more. As per reports, he was even dating actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F for sometime.

Arbaaz has almost 30.5k followers on Instagram and 439 followers on Twitter. He is often seen partying with several actors and star kids and the viral photos on social media is a proof where he has been seen with Ananya Panday, Ahaan Panday, Suhana Khan and more.

Controversy

26-yr-old Arbaaz Seth Merchantt was allegedly a part of the cruise ship from Mumbai to Goa where the alleged rave party took place. It sailed from International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai. As per reports, the ticket price of the alleged party was 75k per head.

Later NCB conducted a surprise raid and detained around eight people and also seized different varieties of drugs. As per reports, the detainees will also be undergoing a medical examination.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal