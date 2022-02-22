Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aryan Khan might soon make his debut in Mumbai’s entertainment world but not as an actor. Aryan Khan is likely to make his debut as writer for an Amazon Prime web series and a feature film, produced by nobody but Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment itself.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, of many ideas in development, there are two projects that are topping the list for final production. One is a multi-episode web series for Amazon Prime and another is a feature film.

“Of all the ideas in development, the two in the forefront is a web-series for Amazon Prime and a feature film to be bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment. The Amazon Prime series is said to be about the life of a die-hard fan with some elements of thrill, however, the details of feature films are not known yet. If everything proceeds at the right pace, there's a strong possibility of the show being greenlit by the platform this year itself,” a source close to Aryan Khan-led project was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Aryan Khan has done an undergraduate course in Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production from School of Cinematic Arts at University of Southern California.

Aryan Khan’s creative skills carry the stamp of approval of father Shah Rukh Khan. In an earlier interview with American TV show host David Letterman, Shah Rukh had said that Aryan is wary of the comparisons that will be drawn between the two of them, were he to become an actor.

“My son doesn’t want to act and I don’t think he can. He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” Shah Rukh told Letterman.

On the creative landscape, Aryan Khan has given his voice to Mufasa in the Hindi dub of ‘The Lion King’.

Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs seizure case by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 last year after a raid on a cruise ship. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court a few weeks later.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma