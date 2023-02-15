Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana, Disha Patani And Orhan Awatramani's Wild Party Pictures Are Too Cool To Miss

Several Bollywood celebs and star kids gathered for a party on Sunday, which was documented by Orhan Awatramani, a close friend of many industry insiders, on his Instagram Stories. The party was attended by Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Disha Patani, Alaya F, and other actors.

Orry posted several pictures on Instagram Stories from the MVM London's weekend party in Mumbai, where he was joined by various Bollywood celebrities, including Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, who are the children of Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan was seen wearing a red shirt under a leather jacket, while Suhana chose a white mini dress and looked cheerful while posing for the photos.

Most of the photos of Orry at the event showed him striking the same pose, enhanced by a flashy image filter. He also posed with Disha Patani, Shanaya Kapoor, Alaya F, Sharvari, Isabelle Kaif (sister of Katrina Kaif), and Shubham Gill in some of the pictures. He wore a black outfit consisting of a shimmery shirt and pants.

View the pictures below:

On Feb 12, he was spotted partying with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Mahika Rampal, Nysa Devgn, and Palak Tiwari, pictures of which went viral on social media.

Earlier he made headlines for his rumoured relationship with Janhvi Kapoor. When Cosmopolitan India, asked him about his job profile, he said, "I'm sleeping or I'm working. I work very hard." When asked if he has a 9 to 5 job, he answered, "No. I go to the gym and do a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I do yoga, get a massage. You know, I'm working, but on myself."

Orry also called him himself a "singer, composer, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, and an art curator," and, therefore, cannot explain his line of work.

Speaking about his desire to work in Bollywood, he said, "I get offers all the time. But I don't speak Hindi very well. A friend of mine loves Hindi movies, so we got together at her house to watch Padmaavat.

"It took me three days to watch the movie because she had to keep translating it for me. I just didn’t know what was going on. Great film. Loved it. And now I've watched it like 30 times. So, no—no Bollywood for me right now."