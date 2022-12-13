Aryan Khan Launches His FIRST Luxury Lifestyle Brand Before Big Bollywood Debut | Deets Inside

Aryan Khan, who is all set to foray into the world of Indian cinema with his debut directorial, has donned the entrepreneur hat. The new Khan on the block has announced his own luxury lifestyle business, D’yavol.

The brand has been co-founded by Aryan Khan and his two close friends Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva. An apparel line will reportedly be launched in the month of March, 2023 on their web store, followed by more verticals in the coming future, according to a report in Vogue India.

Giving his first ever interview, Aryan Khan spoke to Vogue India on how he wanted to carve his own niche and become an entrepreneur. “The commonality between the family is that they believe in following what you’re passionate about. My mom is a producer, but she loves interior design. She’s made a successful business out of it because she loves doing it. My dad is an actor, but he also has a VFX studio, a production company, and because we loved sports, we got into it about 10 years ago,” Aryan Khan was quoted as saying in an interview with Vogue India.

“My parents are extremely encouraging about the new venture. When you know what you’re passionate about, you can make it your business. Because then business isn’t business anymore, it’s personal. And when business is personal, that’s when it really flourishes,” Aryan Khan said in the interview.

Aryan Khan’s luxury lifestyle business D’yavol is expected to spread across categories including fashion, beverages and exclusive events.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is gearing up for his debut as director under Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Productions. The project is a web series and is expected to go on floors in January 2023.

Announcing his debut project, Aryan Khan took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of a script placed on a desk. The script had ‘For Aryan Khan’ written over it. Alongside the image, Aryan wrote, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.” On the post, Shah Rukh Khan commented, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special….”