Aryan Khan Kick Starts His Maiden Web Series As Writer, Shoot To Begin By Year End

EVER since Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's name cropped up in the drug case, he has been making headlines. Now, he is again getting all the attention as he is all set for his debut project as a writer of a web series, as reported by ETimes.

Reportedly, the casting of the series which is written by Aryan has been started and it can be finalised soon. As per a source of ETimes, "Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series, and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year."

The same report also revealed that the show revolves around the film industry and along with Aryan, Writer Bilal Siddiqui is also working on the project.

Earlier, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also talked about his son's interest in writing and directing. "He’s been writing, directing, and learning stuff for four years. It’s one of the highest levels of studies at the University of Southern California to become a filmmaker. My daughter wants to act. She also has to attend a four-year course in theatre. So I think both of them should study," he had said as quoted by ETimes.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 7, recently spoke about Aryan Khan's arrest. She talked about the tough ride of the Khan family and said, "As a family, we have been through, nothing can be worse than what we have just been through, as a mother, as a parent. But today, where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone."

She also expressed gratitude to everyone who has been there for the family in their toughest times. "All our friends, and so many people who we didn't know, so many messages and so much of love. We feel blessed. I am grateful to everyone who helped us through this," she added.

Aryan was arrested on October 2 last year following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids in Mumbai. He was granted bail 25 days after his arrest by the Bombay High Court.