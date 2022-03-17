New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, hosted a splendid party on her birthday on Wednesday. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the party, including her mother Jaya Bachchan, Manish Malhotra, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Sonali Bendre and Karan Johar. Shah Rukh Khan’s son also attended the birthday bash with his mother Gauri Khan.

This was Aryan Khan’s second public appearance after he was arrested by NCB in a drug-on-cruise case. A few months ago, he attended the IPL auction event with his sister, Suhana Khan, to represent Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan wore a white graphic t-shirt, while Gauri wore an elegant white traditional outfit. Viral Bhayani shared the photos of Aryan Khan, Karan Johar, Jaya Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra and the videos of Shanaya Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan arriving at Shweta's birthday bash on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The colour scheme of the party was white as the celebrities, who attended the party, were wearing white coloured outfits. Sidharth Malhotra wore a white t-shirt, while Karan Johar wore a stylish white suit with a black shirt and completed the look with cool goggles. Both Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor chose to wear the stunning short white dress to the party. Jaya Bachchan arrived at the party wearing a traditional white suit. Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia also attended the party. It is not sure if Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai attended the party as they were spotted at the airport with their daughter, Aradhya.

Talking about Shweta, she is a columnist, a former model and an author, and she is the author of the best selling novel, Paradise Towers. In 2018, she launched her own fashion label, MXS.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav