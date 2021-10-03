New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aryan Khan is one of the most talked-about star kids in B-town. One of the three children of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan has currently been detained by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday after conducting a surprise raid at a rave party on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship near Mumbai.

According to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, not just Aryan but they also questioned seven others involved in the alleged rave party at the cruise ship.

"Eight persons -- Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra -- are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast," Wankhede was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Personal life

For the unversed, Aryan Khan (23-yrs-old) is superstar Shah Rukh Khan and ace interior designer Gauri Khan's eldest child. He has two younger siblings, a sister Suhana Khan (21-yrs-old) and a brother AbRam Khan (8-yrs-old). He stays with his parents at Shah Rukh Khan's Bandra residence named Mannat with the rest of his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

Education

Aryan Khan is a graduate of the prestigious University of Southern California in the year 2021. He got his degree of Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production, School of Cinematic Arts while maintaining social distancing from the university due to COVID-19 pandemic. There was even seen holding his degree in a pic that went viral on social media. Aryan has also completed his graduation from London's Seven Oaks High School in 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑ARYAN KHAN👑SRK👑 (@aryaankhan_world)

Dubbing for The Lion King

Aryan who is usually away from the limelight decided to follow his dad's steps into showbiz but not through acting. Yes, the star kid happened to be a part of film, 'The Lion King' as he lent his voice for the character of Simba while his daddy dearest SRK dubbed for Mufasa. In the year 2019, Shah Rukh shared a click of the duo posing with Team India jerseys with Mufasa and Simba's names written on them at the back. This was amidst the ICC World Cup 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Film debut

For those who are unaware, Aryan Khan has played a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham' as a child artist. He played the character of young Rahul in Jaya Bachchan's arms in the introduction of the film.

Meanwhile, about Aryan's full fleged Bollywoofd debut, Shah Rukh Khan, in an interview with David Letterman, had told that he is not interested in acting and is rather inclined towards directing films. He said, “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps, and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer."

He further added, “Neither my son nor my daughter have been groomed to be actors. Suhana has an inclination towards wanting to be an actor. She finishes school in six months after which she will go to an educational institute for three-four years to train in acting. Aryan doesn't want to be an actor, he wants to make films, become a director and is training for it in the US. AbRam I don't know, he's good-looking enough to be a rock star (sic)."

Controversies

Apart from the current rave party controversy, Aryan Khan being a star kid has been a part of another one where he was rumoured to be dating Navya Naveli Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter). This was not all, an adult film clip also went viral on social media which had lookalikes of the two starkids and people thought that it is them in the video. However, no one gave any clarification about the same officially.

Later it turned out that Navya and Aryan were not dating but just good friends as they went to the similar institution for studies.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal