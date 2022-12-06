Aryan Khan Announces Bollywood Debut With SRK's 'Red Chillies', Proud Mom Gauri Says 'Can't Wait'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son, Aryan Khan on Tuesday announced about his much-anticipated Bollywood debut.

Taking to social media, he announced that he will be writing scripts, unlike his sister Suhana Khan, who is entering into the film industry as an actor.

He Instagrammed an image of his first movie script, which is being produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment and captioned it as, "Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action."

However, Aryan did not drop any hints about the project, its title, genre, star cast or the anyone else who might be involved in its making.

Responding to the announcement, Gauri Khan expressed her enthusiasm by exclaiming, "Can't wait to watch." Proud father Shah Rukh Khan also took to the comment's section and wrote, "Wow…thinking…believing…dreaming done, now onto dare…wish you the best for the first one. It's always special…"

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor who is also friends with the Khan family, rejoiced with a loud, "Wooooo!' while Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Panday commented, "Congratulations!!!!! Lots of love."

Aryan Khan for a long time has been the topic of speculation regarding his debut as script writer for a web series. Nevertheless, there were no concrete evidence to back up these rumours.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan had got onboard, Lior Roz, an Israeli actor and screenplay writer, to train Aryan. Currently, Aryan is involved in his father's various business ventures, and even attended the International League T20 trophy launch in Dubai with Suhana Khan, earlier this year.

In addition to this, he was recently been spotted attending social events in Mumbai with his buddies, which often include Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya, and Suhana. Apart from that, the 25-year-old also maintains a low-key presence in real-time as well on social media.

The star kid was the topic of discussion last year when an arm of the Narcotics Control Bureau busted a purported drug party on a ship that was en route to Goa. Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were all taken into custody but were eventually released and exonerated of any wrong doing.