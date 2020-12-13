The 35-year-old actress was found dead on Friday in her flat in Jodhpur Park of South Kolkata, her body was found in a suspicious situation and was covered with blood.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The post-mortem report actress-model Arya Banerjee, who was found dead under suspicious circumstance, has revealed that her death was not a case of "homicide".

The 35-year-old actress was found dead on Friday in her flat in Jodhpur Park of South Kolkata, her body was found in a suspicious situation and was covered with blood.

The Kolkata Police Joint Commissioner (crime) Murlidhar Sharma told news agency IANS that Arya was suffering from cirrhosis of the liver. "It was not a case of homicide. Alcohol was found in her stomach at the time of her death," he said.

The actress is the daughter of sitar maestro late Pandit Nikhil Banerjee and has worked in several films including Vidya Balan-starrer 'Dirty Picture' (2011) and Dibakar Banerjee's 'LSD:' (2010). She had also been starred in the show 'Savdhaan India'.

According to IANS sources, the actor was found dead inside her room when the maid went to work at Arya's house that day but she did not get any response after many calls and after that, she rushed to the Jheel Police Station.

The police found her dead body inside the house and her body was lying in a pool of blood beside the bed. There was bleeding from her nose and vomiting from her mouth.

It is also reported that Arya never used to interact with her neighbors in the Jodhpur Park locality. She used to stay alone and was seldom seen stepping out of her residence. The actor-model mostly ordered food online every day. The police are currently investigating who came to deliver food at her residence in the last 24 hours.

Arya Banerjee was pretty much active on social media and she used to update her fans almost about everything on social media. after the news broke out about the actress's sudden death, her fans are mourning on social media.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma