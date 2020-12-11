Film actress Arya Banerjee, who has worked in several popular Bollywood films, was found dead on Friday in her flat in Jodhpur Park of South Kolkata.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Film actress Arya Banerjee, who has worked in several popular Bollywood films, was found dead on Friday in her flat in Jodhpur Park of South Kolkata. The body was found in suspicious situation and was covered with blood.

The actress has worked in several films, including D*rty Picture and Love S** Aur Dhokha. The police have filed a case and have started investigating the reason of her death.

Friday's incident has led to intense unrest in the area. According to police sources, the maid went to work at Arya's house that day but she did not get any response even after several calls. Doubting the situation, the househelp rushed to the Jheel Police Station.

The police found the flat locked from inside. Arya's body was lying in a pool of blood besides the bed. There was bleeding from her nose and vomitting from her mouth. According to the police, the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Arya has worked alongside Vidya Balan and Naseeruddin Shah in D*rty Picture, while she featured along with Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in Love S** Aur Dhokha.

Arya Banerjee was also very active on social media. She used to keep her fans constantly updated. There is a wave of mourning among her fans, while many fans are grieving on social media. Arya Banerjee played an important role in many films.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta