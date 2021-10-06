New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Famous actor Arvind Trivedi who played the role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar's popular TV show Ramayan is no more. The veteran artist has died on October 5, Tuesday night due to a heart attack at the age of 82. The actor died at his Kandivali residence in Mumbai and as per his nephew Kaustubh, he was not keeping very well health-wise for past three years. The actor's last rites are to be performed on Wednesday morning 8 am.

Informing about his demise Lakshman aka Sunil Lahiri took to his official social media handle to share the news. He condoled his friend's death and shared a couple of pictures of Arvind Trivedi. Lahiri captioned his post saying, "Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De. I am speechless I lost father figure my guide well wisher and gentleman."

Take a look at Sunil Lahiri's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Lahri (@sunil_lahri)

Arvind Trivedi was most famous for portraying the unforgettable character of demon Ravan in the cult TV show Ramayan which aired on Doordarshan in the late 80s.

Earlier the news of Arvind Trivedi's death was doing rounds on the internet but Sunil Lahiri informed at that time that it was all hoax and that his friend was fit and fine. He had posted, "Nowadays, we are inundated with bad news because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and this time, it was fake news about Arvind Trivedi ji (Raavan). I request those who are spreading such false rumours to refrain from doing so… By God’s grace, Arvind ji is fine and I pray that God always keeps him healthy.”

Meanwhile, talking about Ramayan, the show was aired in 1987 and was re-telecasted on TV during COVID-19 period. It again became a big hit among audiences and broke all TRP records amidst lockdown. The show included Ram (Arun Govil), Sita (Dipika Chikhlia), Lakshman (Sunil Lahiri) and Ravan (Arvind Trivedi) in the lead role.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal