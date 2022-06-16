New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karan Johar needs no introduction as he is regarded as one of the best filmmakers in the Bollywood industry. The 50-year-old has spent almost over 30 years in the tinsel town and is working as a full-time director for almost 25 years since his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998.

Karan started his career as an assistant director for Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, Karan and SRK became best friends and worked together on several films including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and My Name Is Khan which gained immense popularity across the country. The duo not only created magic on the screen but also garnered headlines with their off-screen chemistry.

Both Karan and Shah Rukh, many times, have also been seen praising each other for their work and personal life. Now, heaping praise for Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar has said that "this generation may have the most brilliant artists but lack the aura and magic that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has".

"The magnetism, the aura, the mystery, I don’t think this generation has it. When I was at a party, and Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Mr Dilip Kumar walked in, Mr Shah Rukh Khan walked in, there were heads turning everywhere, I have seen it. That aura, everybody feeling their presence, that was power, that was stardom. That was glory. Today, everybody is much easier, more casual, more accessible, more available", Karan Johar said as quoted by Film Companion.

He further talked about Shah Rukh's entry to his 50th birthday party. "When Shah Rukh Khan came to my party, you could feel the thumping energy of the younger generation. You know that SRK is SRK, that kingdom that he has, that feeling that he evokes, it’s true. If he walked in right now, you would feel his energy even if you didn’t see him".

"You can sense Shah Rukh. He was the only one who didn’t walk the red carpet and came from the other side at my party. So I could see that from the younger movie actors, maybe from as young as Ananya Panday, right up to his peers, everybody felt that aura", he added.

Karan also believes that a reason why it's not possible for the actors today to get what actors like Shah Rukh have is that everyone today is easily accessible and there's no mystery around any celebrity anymore.

"Today, everybody is much easier, more casual, more accessible, more available. I know which gym you go to, which Pilates class you go to, I know what you eat, I know who you meet, I know everything about you, how can there be any mystery about you?" Karan Johar said.

Posted By: Anushka Vats