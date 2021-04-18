Arshad Warsi is going to turn a year older on April 19, and ahead of his birthday, here are 5 must-watch hilarious scenes of Munna Bhai MBBS actor from his popular films which will definitely crack you up. Watch:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Think of versatile actors in Bollywood and the list will be incomplete without Arshad Warsi. From his hilarious roles in films like Golmaal to bold roles in films like Asur, the actor has surely carved a niche in showbiz. However, the actor is quite famous for his comic roles that makes the people go ROFL. Arshad is going to turn a year older on April 19, and ahead of his birthday, here are 5 must-watch hilarious scenes of Arshad from his popular films which will definitely crack you up. Watch:

1. Double Dhamaal

This scene was from the film Double Dhamaal. In this, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey will crack you up with their fun banters.

2. When Arshad Warsi roasted Kapil Shama on his show, The Kapil Sharma Show

This scene was from Kapil Sharma's show in which Arshad Warsi was leaving no chance to roast Kapil and it will leave you in splits.

3. Arshad Warsi while trying to control laughter is just too adorable

In this video, Arshad was laughing his heart out for the scene and it will definitely bring a smile to your face.

4. Arshad Warsi as a lawyer

This scene was from the film, Jolly LLB. In the video, Satish Kaushik taking a class of Arshad for his spelling errors as he wrote, an apple instead of an appeal, prostitution instead of prosecution, and several other errors.

5. Arshad Warsi's iconic scene with Mutthuswami Venugopal Iyer

This scene was from the film, Double Dhamaal and Arshad Warsi's expressions are going to make you ROFL as he gets frustrated with the name of Mutthuswami Venugopal Iyer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arshad Warsi was last seen in the film Durgamati in which he shared the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from this, he will be seen in the film, Bachchan Pandey.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma