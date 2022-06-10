New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Pooja Hegde grabbed much attention after her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Now, Pooja is in the headlines once again after she called out the Indian airline IndiGo for their 'arrogant' behaviour. She always posts about her films or posts beautiful pictures on her social media accounts. But this time, Pooja has called out IndiGo airlines on social media for their misbehaviour. The actress took to Twitter and expressed her sadness about the rude behaviour of the IndiGo staff.

Sharing her concern, Pooja wrote, "Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai. Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason. Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling".

Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai.Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason.Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) June 9, 2022

She further wrote, "2/2 U cannot claim tat a purse counts as hand luggage n not allow an actual carry on bag.More so,for no valid reason,u cannot threaten to deplane someone to show power.The point of this tweet was 2 hope tat there is no abuse of power and all people are treated equally and kindly".

Thank you for meeting our staff at arrivals. Passenger safety and convenience are of utmost importance. We have taken your feedback and will work towards it. We look forward to serving you on many more 6E flights.~Kritika pic.twitter.com/yptMdrSW5u — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 10, 2022

In these tweets, Indigo replied, "Thank you for meeting our staff at arrivals. Passenger safety and convenience are of utmost importance. We have taken your feedback and will work towards it. We look forward to serving you on many more 6E flights.~Kritika". IndiGo also posted a picture of their staff with Pooja.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja was last seen in Acharya, along with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Sonu Sood. She was also seen in Beast and Radhe Shyam. She will star in Rohit Shetty's comedy film Cirkus, which will also star Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. She has started filming the much-anticipated film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, also starring Salman Khan.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav