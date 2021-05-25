One user wrote, "Yuvika Chaudhary committed an offence under section 153A of IPC which is a cognizable & non-bailable offence & for which she must be arrested. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary". Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Munmun Dutta, actress Yuvika Chaudhary is swimming in the pool of controversies for her casteist slur. Yes, the former Bigg Boss contestant recently shared a video on social media where she was heard using a word which didn't go down well with many and people started criticizing her on social media and even started a trend #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary which went viral in no time.

The whole incident happened when Yuvika shared a video featuring her husband Prince Narula and herself with a few makeup artists and staff members of the couple. In the video, Yuvika says, "Hamesha vlog jab bhi main banati hu, main kyun hamesha bh*ngiyon ke tarah aake khadi ho jati hu."

Retweet#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary #yuvikachoudhary #MunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/Pxz04VE5KH — gautam gada (@GautamGada) May 25, 2021

As soon as people online came across the video, they urged to get Yuvika arrested and #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary started trending on social media. This attracted a lot of tweets and reactions from users. Take a look:

One user wrote, "Yuvika Chaudhary committed an offence under section 153A of IPC which is a cognizable & non-bailable offence & for which she must be arrested. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary"

Yuvika Chaudhary committed an offence under section 153A of IPC which is a cognizable & non-bailable offence & for which she must be arrested. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary pic.twitter.com/3qpHXBeP6h — Nitin Meshram (@nitinmeshram_) May 25, 2021

Another user said, "These r those narrow minded Ppl in our society bcoz of whom Caste Stigma in Ind Still exists... Be it Munmun Dutta,Yuvraj or @yuvikachoudhary, the thing is this Ppl just issue an apology and get away... What is req is a permanent soln... #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary"

pic.twitter.com/uEuDaKehsg — Kishor Chauhan 🇮🇳 🌾 (@KingKisshor) May 25, 2021

She is another of #Casteist_Termites. Pest control has become necessary. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary — Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile, before this, actress Mumun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was heavily criticized on social media for her casteist remarks in one of the YouTube videos. Even an FIR was also filed against her in Hissar, Haryana. However, Munmun had apologized issuing a statement which said:

"This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning, I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. I sincerely would like to apologise to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal